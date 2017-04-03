Epic fail. In honor of their new show, First Dates, Drew Barrymore and Ellen DeGeneres played the 5-Second Rule game on Sunday, April 2. The not-so-dynamic duo proved to be pretty bad at it, though, and completed only one of four rounds successfully.

The game, which has been played by a number of stars on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Adele and Miley Cyrus, requires contestants to think on their feet and list three answers that fall into a given category in only five seconds. Barrymore and DeGeneres played a special dating version in honor of their new show.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The longtime friends giggled their way through the questions as they struggled to come up with valid answers. When asked to name three excuses to leave a date early, Barrymore stuttered, “Oh my god…an avalanche…my dog…and an avalanche!” before hitting the buzzer triumphantly.

DeGeneres was equally frazzled by the task to name three activities that are best with a partner. “Uh … uh … you know, having sex. Uh … eh … water … water aerobics,” she stammered, trailing off as her five seconds ran out.

First Dates, produced by DeGeneres and narrated by Barrymore, premieres Friday, April 7, on NBC. It follows real people of all ages on blind first dates as they navigate a restaurant filled with other couples also on first dates. “I’m very proud of this show. It’s heartwarming and hopeful and beautiful,” DeGeneres said of the project.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

