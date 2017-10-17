Look who’s getting in shape for the wedding! It’s only week 5 on Dancing With the Stars, and Drew Scott has already made a dramatic transformation — he’s dropped 30 pounds!

Brad Barket/Getty Images; David Livingston/Getty Images

“It’s a lot. I’m seeing my abs like I’ve never seen them before,” Scott, 39, told Us Weekly following Disney night on Monday, October 16. “I’m eating a lot more now, just because I need to keep that weight on. This is back in my high school and college days. I could eat like a horse, and I would never put on weight.”

Scott, who “was squeezing into a 34” pant size, is now a size 32. “I have not been a 32 waist since I was in grade eight,” he told Us. “I was still active [before], but I just haven’t done cardio like this since I was a teenager.”

The Property Brothers star, who is currently in the midst of wedding planning with soon-to-be wife, Linda Phan, added he does plan on keeping the weight off and maintaining his current weight. “I just love this. But instead of going to the gym to do weight training, I’m getting all the cardio and everything I need here,” he said. “I don't have time. Literally, I fly out in an hour. I have to head to New York, come back from New York in the afternoon to go straight into the studio to dance.”

Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.