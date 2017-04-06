Duck Dynasty has flown the coop. The venerable A&E unscripted series aired its final episode on Wednesday, April 5, and Twitter users were quick to share a wide range of emotions about the show signing off after 11 seasons.



The series, centered on the Louisiana-based Robertson family and their duck-call business, aired its finale on March 29 and a clip special on April 5. The network announced in November that the show's 11th season would be its last, with Jase Robertson saying at the time, "After five years, we’ve decided as a family for this to be the final chapter of the Duck Dynasty series."

Duck Dynasty, which premiered in March 2012 and was highly rated right out of the gate, faced some bumpiness throughout the course of its run. Patriarch Phil was briefly suspended from the show in 2013 during the fifth season after he made comments that were perceived as anti-gay.

To see how viewers responded to the show bowing out, check out a selection of Twitter reactions below.

#DuckDynasty can't believe its over😭😢🤧my favorite group of people and si ❤ pic.twitter.com/5yfkFPqGIj — Elsie (@taylorMJJE) April 6, 2017

#DuckDynasty The Robertsons are actual Role Models that we can all strive to be like and raise our children with the same love for the lord. — Scott Donnell (@scottyd76) April 6, 2017

#DuckDynasty @DuckDynastyAE @Duck_Commander @williebosshog Y'all signed off with me crying xD Please stay on TV! Too hard to say goodbye. — Christian Warrior (@FreeAllCaptives) April 6, 2017

I got so much inspiration from the show through how they stood up for Christ no matter the pressure or flak or cost. #DuckDynasty — Thomas Magee (@Tomterrific87) April 6, 2017

#DuckDynasty last #episode, thank gawd! Let's get some better content on TV, please. — Rose (@JoinMeSomeday) April 6, 2017

I'm as surprised to hear the #DuckDynasty series is ending as I was to learn it was still on the air. — Scott Kusel (@srkusel) April 6, 2017

