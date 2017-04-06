Sweet as pie! On Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty's Wednesday, April 5, episode, Jep Robertson learned from the opening of his pot-pie-themed food truck that asking for help isn’t a bad thing. He and wife Jessica tried to teach their daughter the value of making it on her own, but Jep ended up picking up some wisdom from his 10-year-old. Grab a piece of pie and check out three standout moments from the season finale of A&E's Duck Dynasty spinoff.



Rough Beginnings

After a long-awaited opening, Jep and Jess finally launched their food truck, Jep’s Southern Roots, and had a bit of a rocky start. Jep got the truck on the lot after the lunch rush and forgot to advertise on social media, so there weren’t many customers. The couple only made $45 dollars their first day. “This is a little bit harder than I thought it would be,” Jep said.

Pyramid Scheme?

Jep and Jessica’s daughter Priscilla was selling chocolate bars to fundraise for her soccer team, and wanted to sell the most to win an iPad. She was looking to her parents for help, but Jep insisted she make the sales on her own. He also thought the entire fundraiser was nothing more than a “pyramid scheme.”

“You’re not going to get everything handed to you on a silver platter,” her dad said. In fact, he wouldn’t even give his young daughter a ride to Duck Commander to sell her chocolates to her father’s friends.

“Just get an Uber. It’ll be fine,” Jep said, which understandably horrified his wife.

Priscilla had a little advice for her father when it came to getting support. “Maybe if you asked for help, you would’ve sold more pies yesterday, but who knows,” she clapped back, totally burning her dad.

Dessert Disaster

Jep took Priscilla’s advice and enlisted the help of Jessica’s friend and event coordinator Katie to promote their food truck at her daughter’s first birthday party. Jep signed a catering contract and got to work making sure the party would be perfect. “I’m going to go Gordon Ramsay on y’all if it ain’t perfect,” he quipped to Jessica.

The pot pies were a hit at the party and everything seemed to be going fine, until Katie asked Jep and Jessica to bring out the desserts. Jep quickly got to work baking cookies last minute, and he even had to buy all of Priscilla's chocolate bars to make the treats, which she was thrilled about.

“I’m gonna win that IPad,” Priscilla said. Let’s hope she did because she deserves something for teaching her dad a valuable lesson.

