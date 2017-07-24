Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Dominates the Day in Apple, Siri Mini-Movie

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s latest stunt has gone viral. The actor’s mini-movie for Apple’s digital assistant, Siri, has been viewed more than 3 million times since being uploaded to YouTube on Sunday, July 23.

In the 4-minute clip, the 45-year-old actor — whose HBO hit Ballers premiered season 3 on Sunday night — enlists the help of Siri to tackle his never-ending schedule and conquer one of his busiest days.

In the short clip, titled The Rock x Siri Dominate the Day, Johnson defies time and flies to Rome to help touch up the Sistine Chapel, jets off to space to take a selfie and even makes it back to set in time to film an action scene -- all thanks to Siri’s help.

VCG via Getty Images

One of the funniest parts of the clip? Johnson’s iPhone wallpaper is his viral 1994 photo in which he sports a fanny pack, black turtleneck and gold chain.

“Teamed w/ @Apple to make the biggest, coolest, sexiest, funnest (is that a word?) movie ever,” The Rock tweeted on Sunday. “Drops TOMORROW!#ROCKxSIRI #DominateYourDay✊🏾.”

Watch the clip above.

