Dancing With the Stars partners Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey are moving on from their short-lived feud, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.



"They are definitely appearing on Monday's show. They have already rehearsed this week," the insider tells Us. "Things are good. It's water under the bridge. Things are returning to normal."

The former Total Request Live cohost, 36, put the drama behind her after the Ukrainian choreographer, 37, extended an olive branch. "Maks has apologized to her and they both look forward to having a much more positive relationship moving forward," the source adds.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this week that Chmerkovskiy and Lachey's partnership was "not going well" behind the scenes. "They're playing nice for the cameras but both are miserable paired with each other," a source told Us.

Amid the tension, Chmerkovskiy skipped the Monday, October 2, episode of the ABC dance competition due to an undisclosed "personal issue." He later publicly apologized to his partner. "As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues," he tweeted on Wednesday, October 4. "I take full responsibility for my absence and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!"



A spokesperson for DWTS also confirmed to Us that the duo have reunited: "Maks and Vanessa are returning to rehearsals and will be dancing together on next week's show."



Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.



