Together again! Maksim Chmerkovskiy skipped week 3 of Dancing With the Stars season 25 due to a "personal issue," but he will reunite with partner Vanessa Lachey on the Monday, October 9, episode.

"Maks and Vanessa are returning to rehearsals and will be dancing together on next week's show," a spokesperson for the ABC dance competition tells Us Weekly.

DWTS cohost Erin Andrews surprised viewers when she informed the audience on Monday, October 2, that the Ukrainian pro dancer, 37, would not hit the ballroom floor. Instead, Alan Bersten, who was eliminated the week prior with partner Debbie Gibson, performed with Lachey. The former Total Request Live star, 36, stayed mum about the sudden absence of her partner, whom she previously called the "best coach."

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Chmerkovskiy and Lachey's partnership is "not going well" off stage. "There is a lot of fighting going on behind the scenes," a source told Us. "They're playing nice for the cameras but both are miserable paired with each other."

This isn't the first time the choreographer has butted heads with one of his partners. He revealed in a 2015 interview on The Real that his season 13 counterpart, soccer pro Hope Solo, was "literally the only person that I could dislike from my past, present or future."

There isn't any bad blood between Chmerkovskiy's and Lachey's spouses however. "Nick [Lachey] and Peta [Murgatroyd] are totally fine," the source told Us.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

