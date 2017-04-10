Making memories! On Dancing With the Stars' Monday, April 10, episode, Nick Viall reminisces about his recent journey as the season 21 Bachelor, which culminated in finding love with fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi.



The ABC competition series' preview clip shows the two-time Bachelorette runner-up telling dance partner Peta Murgatroyd during rehearsals that 2016 was his most memorable year. "Obviously, meeting Vanessa and finding love and falling in love has been a big part of my life the past couple of years," Viall, 36, says. "It is kind of a blessing for me — looking back at 2016, [it] was kind of the year that I feel really paid off from just being willing to take risks and take chances and not give up on some things, even though at times, it would have been easy to walk away."

Viall was a guest on Mario Lopez's radio show, ON With Mario Lopez, on April 3, and said that he and Grimaldi, 29, are not currently planning their wedding but are still getting to know each other. The former Bachelor and Murgatroyd earned a so-so score of 26 out of 40 for their tango on DWTS' April 3 episode.



