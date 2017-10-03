It was guilty pleasures week on Dancing With the Stars. The Monday, October 2, show opened with a few moments of reflection about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, but, as host Tom Bergeron reasoned, “The show must go on.” Drew Scott, a Las Vegas resident, kicked things off. Here’s how it all went down.

The Good

Drew Scott’s guilty pleasure was watching true crime reality shows. He and Emma Slater performed an Argentine Tango that captured the judges’ hearts. After they danced, Drew said a few words about his chosen home. “I’ve lived in Vegas for many years,” Drew said. “Our prayers are with you guys and we’re here to support you.” Len Goodman said it was his best dance yet, and the other judges agreed. For their efforts, Drew and Emma earned a respectable 23.

Tying with them were Vanessa Lachey and Alan Bersten. (Maksim Chmerkovskiy was out for “personal reasons.”) Her guilty pleasure was girls’ night out. The judges all thought she did a fabulous job with the jazz routine, but Carrie Ann took her to task for not “mounting up” more gracefully for her lift. Vanessa laughed it off claiming she was trying to “be gentle” with Alan.

Close on Vanessa’s heels were Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy. Her guilty pleasure is the song “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba. Val openly said he hated the song, but Victoria felt connected to the message of getting back up after being knocked down. Apparently she was bullied in high school when she was sick and in a wheelchair. They performed a quickstep that wasn’t the quickest, but the judges obviously admired how well she did considering she has no feeling in her legs at all. Still, she only earned 22 points for her efforts.



The Bad

Derek Fisher’s guilty pleasure was watching The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and he gave his best Will Smith impersonation during his cha cha with Sharna Burgess. Carrie Ann praised him for his improvement, but he was still near the bottom of the pack with a 21.



Nikki Bella also struggled. She and Artem Chigvintsev performed a 50 Shades of Grey-themed Viennese Waltz that Len thought didn’t seem like it was from Vienna. It was a little awkward, but John Cena appeared at the end to praise Nikki for a job well done. She received the same score as Derek.

Frankie Muniz apparently loves boy bands, so he and Witney Carson performed a samba to 'NSync. Unfortunately, the samba wasn’t very good (though his boy band enthusiasm sparkled). Erin Andrews revealed a clip of Frankie singing 'NSync during an MTV event back when he was 14. They also got 21. That seemed to be the new default low score. Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd, along with Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, also finished with 21s for routines that didn't wow.

The Worst

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko hit a sour note with their jazz routine. Her guilty pleasure was baking so played competing chefs – which Bruno compared to the Swedish Chef from The Muppets. The judges didn’t think it showed off her dancing ability — because it didn’t. They landed at the bottom with a 19.

The Best

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold went with a superhero theme for their Charleston because his guilty pleasure was comic books. Carrie Ann said the routine blew her mind because they were just so good, but Len complained that there was “no Charleston” content. Lindsay argued it was a “superhero Charleston” so it was just really, really fast, but Len wasn’t buying it. He gave them a 7 while Bruno and Carrie handed out 9s, leaving Jordan and Lindsay with 25 total.



Lindsey Stirling, meanwhile, revealed that she and her boyfriend broke up last week. She wants to have a family soon, so it was a big blow. Mark Ballas comforted her and then got her focused on their pajama-themed jive (oh yeah, her guilty pleasure is wearing jammies all day). The routine was energetic, clever, and Len declared it the dance of the season so far. They got nines across the board for 27 total.

There was no elimination, but the lines are starting to be drawn between the contenders (Lindsey, Jordan, and Vanessa) and everyone else.

