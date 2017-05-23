High stakes! Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles watched the final three couples perform from the audience during the Monday, May 22, episode of Dancing With the Stars. After Biles’ dramatic elimination last week, the finalists had to give it all they had before the winner is chosen Tuesday night. Check out the five biggest moments from Monday’s episode of the ABC dance competition.

Normani’s Speedy Recovery

The first dance of the night was the redemption dance, and each couple got to redo a previous performance. Normani Kordei twisted her ankle during rehearsal and was nervous about performing her quickstep routine with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. However, the Fifth Harmony star made a speedy recovery and performed a knockout dance and the judges were beside themselves.

“That was brilliant,” judge Bruno Tonioli screamed. However, to the audience’s dismay, the pair did not receive a perfect score. Maybe it was because she wore a catsuit rather than her typical flowy skirts, but who really knows.

Rashad Wants a Win!

Rashad Jennings has never won anything in his life, even as a professional NFL player, which put some serious pressure on his partner, Emma Slater. The two obviously have an onstage connection, but they don’t just want to win for themselves — they are doing it for one another.

“(Winning) would mean the world. But seriously, this woman beside me is who I’m fighting for,” Rashad said about Emma. Aww. It looks like that hard work paid off because the two received a perfect score for their first routine.

David and Lindsay Play Ball

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold knew they had to knock their freestyle routine out of the park before the final episode. They performed a fun baseball-themed routine filled with lots of fast moves, over-the-top costumes and confetti. The judges said all that was missing was a beer and a hot dog, but that didn’t stop them from giving the couple a perfect score.

Spreading Some Love

Normani and Val aren’t shy about expressing their love for one another on screen. So for their freestyle routine, they wanted to spread some love to the world with a dramatic and beautiful performance. The dance featured two kids who looked like younger versions of the couple and Val was even tearing up at the end of the perfect-scoring performance.

“Thank you, guys, for giving me my light,” Normani said to the judges and the audience.

Two Perfect Scores

Rashad choreographed his freestyle with Emma that was inspired by marching bands and “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars. Their upbeat performance was “iconic” as judge Julianne Hough said.

“Everybody will never forget this one,” Bruno said. The icing on the cake was when Rashad caught a baseball at the end of the dance and flashed a winning smile at the camera. The couple received their second perfect score of the night, which set them up to be the ones to beat in the finale. The two were definitely the unofficial winners of Monday night, which is good because it’s about time Rashad won at something.

