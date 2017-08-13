These Color-Blocked Coasters Might Be The Easiest Craft Project Ever

Yoni Goldberg

Throwing a retro theme party doesn't mean you have to splurge to deck out your space. Instead, focus on adding vibrant accent pieces and reusable decor items that you can weave into your everyday life. "I thought for a game night, it'd be really fun to do a mid-century modern theme," says Lauren Conrad, Us Weekly's guest entertaining editor. To start, she created an easy craft project — color-blocked coasters — to add a pop of color while keeping furniture pristine (watch Conrad demo the steps in the video above).

When planning your design, "you want very simple geometric shapes," she advises. "Make sure your painter's tape is pressed down really firmly so you get a clean line." From there, the toughest part is waiting for your paint layers to dry before starting the next color, "but don't be afraid to overlap the colors."



Yoni Goldberg

If you do want to incorporate larger era-appropriate pieces, plenty of options are available in stores right now. "Mid-century modern is really popular," she notes. "Designers are coming out with pillows and throws, but if you wanted to go bold, you could also get a rug."



For her '60s-inspired fondue party, the LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl's designer, 31, also sourced vintage fondue pots and gold-accented glassware from Etsy, eBay and flea markets. "They're really easy to find," assures the Celebrate author, who recently welcomed her first child with husband William Tell. "They're not silly, and it's easy to incorporate them into the rest of your dishware."

