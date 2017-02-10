Keeping everything under wraps! Ed Sheeran described the insane security measures that BFF Taylor Swift takes to ensure that her new music doesn’t leak in a recent interview with Brazil’s Capricho magazine.



When asked if Swift, 27, would ever digitally send Sheeran any snippets of her works in progress, the “Shape of You” singer said absolutely not. “She would never send new songs, no,” he said. “I hear them, but it has to be with her.”

The 25-year-old crooner further elaborated, “I remember when I did a song with her for her album, I was in San Francisco and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it, and they flew to San Francisco and played the song I’ve done with her. And they asked if I like it, and I was like, ‘Yeah,’ and then they took it back. That’s how I hear it.” (The pair collaborated on her hit “Everything Has Changed,” off her Red album, in 2012.)



Swift has spoken out before about her concerns about privacy and security, most notably in her 2014 interview with Rolling Stone. “Don’t even get me started on wiretaps,” she told the magazine when asked about her need to keep a tight lock on her creative work. “It’s not a good thing for me to talk about socially. I freak out.”



Among the things that concern Swift: speakers and cellphones. “Like speakers,” she said. “Speakers put sound out … so can’t they take sound in? Or they can turn this [cellphone] on, right? I’m just saying. We don’t even know.”



In a recent interview with British GQ, Sheeran explained that he and Swift share a strong bond because they are both underdogs fighting to prove themselves in an industry full of popular kids.

“There’s an underdog element to it,” he told the magazine. “Taylor was never the popular kid in school. I was never the popular kid in school. Then you get to the point when you become the most popular kid in school — and we both take it a bit too far. She wants to be the biggest female artist in the world, and I want to be the biggest male artist in the world. It also comes from always being told that you can’t do something and being like, ‘F--k you. I can.’”



