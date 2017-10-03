Ed Sheeran Finishes Three-Night Run at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Bringing it down in Brooklyn. Ed Sheeran wrapped up an epic three-night run at the Barclays Center on Sunday, October 1.

The singer-songwriter, 26, hit the stage with just his guitar and belted out a slew of hits and newer songs from his latest album, Divide, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year and has since been certified double platinum.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

He started things off with a soulful rendition of “Castle on the Hill” before diving into “Eraser” and a throwback classic in “The A Team.”

The U.K. native then mashed-up his hit “Don’t” with his newer track “New Man,” both written about an ex moving on to someone new, as he encouraged fans to get as loud as they possibly could and dance — because as he noted, no one really pays attention to you when you dance at a concert anyway.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Fans were also treated to favorites “Perfect,” “Happier,” and “Dive.” And of course, he serenaded the crowd with “Thinking Out Loud” before closing out the encore with “Shape of You” and some serious rapping on “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran, who is heading overseas to Japan, China, India and more in November, recently announced 15 new stadium tour dates for the second half of 2018 where he’ll kick things off in Pasadena, California, on August 18, 2018 and wrap things up on November 10 in Atlanta.

The two-time Grammy winner is currently the most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify with more than 40 million monthly listeners.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!