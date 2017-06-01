Ready to hit the road! Ed Sheeran is appearing on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden on The Late Late Show next week as part of the late-night show’s special London broadcast.



Corden, 38, announced the exciting news last week, tweeting, “If you’ve been waiting for @edsheeran #CarpoolKaraoke it’s happening during #LateLateLondon with so much more!"

Of course, the first teaser, which debuted on Thursday, June 1, was straight fire. “The world premiere of the Carpool Karaoke you’ve been waiting for: The biggest male artist in the world,” the video says.

In a short clip, Sheeran, 26, plays the guitar in the passenger seat and sings along to “Castle on the Hill” from his new album, Divide. The duo also try their hand at rapping to part of Sheeran’s 2014 "Sing" track. “Let it go until I wrote a change // Singing we found love in a local rave,” they rap.

The Grammy winner previously revealed that he was a little hesitant about jumping into Corden’s car. “I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I’d feel a bit awkward singing to my song,” he told Capital FM’s Roman Kemp Show in January. “I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie’s song ‘Big Booty Hoes’ or something like that, and just hear James Corden sing along to it."

The preview also revealed that Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Kit Harington, David Beckham, Emily Blunt and Jennifer Hudson will make cameos on the show’s U.K. episodes.

The Late Late Show airs on CBS weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!