Closing the gates! Eileen Davidson announced on Friday, July 7, that she’s leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after three seasons.

“After a lot of careful thought, I've decided because of my crazy schedules at The Young and The Restless, as well as Days of Our Lives, it's best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now,” she told E! News. "But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to! Thanks for your love and support guys!!!"

Davidson joined the Bravo show during season five along with Lisa Rinna. During her time on the hit reality show, the actress has faced off against Brandi Glanville, Kim Richards and Kyle Richards, who pried into her marriage to Vincent Van Patten. She also butted heads with newcomer Dorit Kemsley in season 7. But the soap star did bond with Erika Girardi, who joined the show in season 6, and even gave her a cameo on Days of Our Lives for her birthday.

After E! posted her statement, Davidson took to Twitter to spread the news.

“TRUE! Bcuz of my crazy sched @ yr & days I must step away from hw 4 now. But I might b popping in 2 see what the chix r up 2 Thx 4 the ❤️,” she tweeted on Friday.

Bravo has yet to confirm the returning cast for season 8.

