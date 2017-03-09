Not if she has a say. Eliza Dushku gave the best response when asked to share her thoughts about a potential Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

Dushku and several other cast members from the hit WB teen drama — which ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003 — spoke with The Hollywood Reporter for a piece published on Thursday, March 9, in honor of the show’s 20th anniversary.

With the current influx of nostalgic TV revivals, such as Fuller House and Gilmore Girls, it was only natural that the possibility of a Buffy resurrection was discussed. If it were up to Dushku, 36, she wouldn’t bring her character, Faith, back to life anytime soon — or ever, for that matter.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

“Let's leave it alone. This show still plays and works for people,” she told THR of the series, which also starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michelle Trachtenberg and Charisma Carpenter, among others. “In the finale, the power was turned over to every girl in the world, to become slayers. That's the revival we need and we're already seeing today.”

The Bring It On actress’ remarks come just days after she revealed her secret battle with alcoholism and drug addiction. As previously reported, Dushku made the revelation while speaking at the New Hampshire Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness in Manchester on Tuesday, March 7.



20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved, Courtesy: Everett Collection

"Something a lot of people don't know about me is that I'm an alcoholic and I was a drug addict for a lot of years," she told thousands of students during her speech. "I'm always going to be that, but the difference between me and an alcoholic or an addict that still drinks and does drugs is that I'm sober. I don't drink, and I don't do drugs anymore."

Dushku told the crowd that she’s been sober for eight and a half years and that she first experimented with marijuana when she was just 14 years old. "I loved the first time I took a drug because I loved the way it made me feel. I loved the way it made me not feel — I didn't have to feel," she recalled. "It was fun — and I loved it — until it wasn't. Drugs didn't love me. They didn't love my family. They definitely didn't love my friends that died."

She concluded her speech by letting the students know that sobriety has allowed her to follow her dreams, including going to college. According to Boston magazine, the True Lies star is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in sociology at Suffolk University in Boston.

"If you're in trouble, all you have to do is say, 'I need help,'" Dushku added. "I'm a real badass and tough girl. It was the hardest thing in the world for me to ask for help, and it was the most powerful thing I've ever done."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!