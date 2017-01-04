Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her late friend, Carrie Fisher, during her daytime talk show on Wednesday, January 4.

The iconic Star Wars actress, who died at age 60 on December 27, was a guest on DeGeneres' program several times over the years.

"I wanna say something about my friend Carrie Fisher. I knew her for a long time. She has been on the show many times and the last time was just a month ago," DeGeneres said. "I loved when she was here. She made me laugh so hard. She was smart, she was funny, she was hilariously honest about herself and the world around her. I miss you, Carrie. I love you."

The comedian then shared clips of Fisher's past appearances on her show. Some highlights included when the two sold tickets to Star Wars on the street while Fisher wore her famous Princess Leia bun hairstyle, and when Fisher spoke about her mom, Debbie Reynolds. The iconic Singin' in the Rain actress died one day after Fisher on December 28, after suffering an apparent stroke. She was 84.

As previously reported, Fisher and Reynolds will have a joint funeral. Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, and brother, Todd Fisher, have been making the arrangements.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Lourd, 24, broke her silence about their deaths on Monday. "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," the Scream Queens actress captioned a throwback Instagram pic of herself with her mom and grandmother. "There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."

Watch DeGeneres' tribute above.



