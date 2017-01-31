Dory speaks. Ellen DeGeneres used the plot of her film Finding Dory to address her feelings on President Donald Trump's immigration ban during her daytime talk show on Tuesday, January 31. Watch the video above.

"If you haven’t heard, this is what happened over the weekend. On Friday the president gave an order banning people from seven countries from entering the United States, including people with green cards. Then on Saturday, the president screened Finding Dory at the White House," DeGeneres, 59, said. "I don't get political, but I will say that I am against one of those two things."

With that, the multi-Emmy winner gave a quick overview of the acclaimed Pixar sequel in order to get her point across.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"Finding Dory is about a fish named Dory. Dory lives in Australia and these are her parents, and they live in America. And I don’t know what religion they are, but her dad sounds a little Jewish. It doesn't matter. Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo. She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. They all have to get over the wall and you won’t believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out," DeGeneres said.



"Even though Dory gets into America, she ends up separated from her family, but the other animals help Dory. Animals that don’t even need her. Animals that don’t have anything in common with her. They help her, even though they’re completely different colors. Because that’s what you do when you see someone in need — you help them," she continued. "So that is what I hope everyone who's watching Finding Dory has learned."

DeGeneres' costar Albert Brooks, who voiced Marlin in the flick, was just as taken aback by Trump's movie screening. "Odd that Trump is watching Finding Dory today, a movie about reuniting with family when he's preventing it in real life," the 69-year-old tweeted on Saturday.

On Sunday, Trump's controversial travel ban was the prevailing theme of the night during the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kerry Washington, Ashton Kutcher, Mahershala Ali and more stars took a stand against the executive order during monologues and acceptance speeches.

Trump plans to ban immigrants from entering the U.S. for the next 90 days. On Monday, he fired Attorney General Sally Yates after she told Justice Department lawyers not to defend Trump's decision. "[Yates] has betrayed the Department of Justice," the White House said in a statement, by "refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States."

