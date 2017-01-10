Glad to have moved on from The Bachelor — but still happy to watch everyone else's drama. The Bachelorette season 8 star Emily Maynard appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, January 10, to reflect on her time on the show and give an update on her life.



Maynard, 30, said that she is watching Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor and considers the franchise to be "the best TV on TV." However, she pointed out that her time on the show was not without its bumps. (After parting ways with season 15 Bachelor Brad Womack in 2011 and splitting from Jef Holm not long after their 2012 Bachelorette season ended, Maynard married Tyler Johnson in June 2014.)

James Devaney/GC Images

"I always say I should not give anyone any Bachelor and Bachelorette advice because it has kind of been a train wreck, to be quite honest — my time on the show was a bit of a mess," the Bachelor season 15 winner said. She added that her suggestion to the show's current cast would be "just have fun."

Nick Ray/ABC via Getty images

The I Said Yes author admitted that it can be difficult for her to deal with the pressure to be perfect, particularly when sharing aspects of her life with her followers on social media. "It's something I struggle with every day — I think anybody who has social media struggles with that," she said.



Things are busy at home for Maynard and Johnson, who have two children together: Jennings, 17 months, and Gibson, 3 months. She had daughter Ricki, 11, with late fiancé Ricky Hendrick, who died in a 2004 plane crash.



"It is crazy at our house all the time, but it's a lot of fun," Maynard said. She added of Johnson, "He is like the best dad ever. … Jennings is obsessed with him, and I'm sure Gibson will be, too."

