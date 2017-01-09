We've all been there, right? Emma Stone tried to hug La La Land director Damien Chazelle after he was named the winner of the Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay on Sunday, January 8, but there was one issue: He was already mid-hug with his girlfriend, Olivia Hamilton. (Watch the awkward encounter in the video above!)

As Chazelle, 31, rose from his seat at the star-studded ceremony at The Beverly Hilton, Stone, 28, also stood up and reached for a congratulatory embrace, only after realizing that the filmmaker's date got his attention first. As Hamilton kissed Chazelle, an embarrassed Stone awkwardly backed away and appeared to say, "That was weird, I'm sorry."



Naturally, the accidental rejection went viral on social media as fans shared videos and GIFs of the triple hug. "Emma Stone accidentally joining that couple's hug was my favorite thing ever," one Twitter user wrote. Another added, "Hahaha Emma Stone going in for the awkward hug & then saying 'that was weird, I'm sorry' is me all of the time."



Despite the adorable incident, Stone had plenty to smile about at the Golden Globes. She took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for La La Land, which broke the record for the most Golden Globes won by a single film. The musical, which also stars Ryan Gosling, took home a total of seven trophies, including Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

The actress' hug gave viewers flashbacks to Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio's awkward run-in at the 2016 Golden Globes. While making her way to the stage to accept the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series for her role in FX's American Horror Story: Hotel, the "Million Reasons" singer, 30, bumped into the Oscar winner, 42, who quickly recoiled.





