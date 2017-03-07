Is there a potion to stop people from freaking out? Emma Watson revealed in a new interview that some of the Harry Potter stars are in a group chat together, and fans can't handle it. Watch the video above!

The British actress, who played book-smart Hermione Granger in the beloved franchise, spoke about the Hogwarts crew while promoting her upcoming movie Beauty and the Beast, a live-action version of the 1991 animated Disney classic.



"We actually have a group [on] WhatsApp. I invited everyone really from the main cast to come to the screenings. Matt Lewis and Tom Felton came to the screening that we just had in L.A.," Watson, 26, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, March 6. "It's kind of like Pokemon. I'm trying to catch them all right now. I've got Bonnie [Wright] and Dan [Radcliffe] left. We are all spread all over the globe and so it's the case of trying to get people into the right places. I feel very supported by my old costars."



Watson starred in the films, which were adapted from J.K. Rowling's best-selling books, alongside Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley). After Harry defeated Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), Hermione went on to marry Ron and have adorable red-headed kids.

"I wonder what's going on in the harry potter cast group chat right now," one fan tweeted late Monday. A second Potterhead added: "emma watson saying the harry potter cast has a group chat CAN YOU HEAR ME CRYING."

Watson was just 9 when she auditioned for the role that would launch her career. On Monday night, she joked to Jimmy Kimmel that she would often mouth Radcliffe and Grint's lines while the cameras were rolling.

"You laugh, but this is actually quite traumatic for me. I created issues because of this. I would ruin takes!" she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I was such a loser, I really loved those books, I really wanted to do my job well, and I kind of overdid it."

Read more reactions about the Harry Potter group chat below:

When the Harry Potter cast have an actual WhatsApp group chat and your mind is buzzing with it's potential group chat name! #DumbledoresArmy — Harry Potter Things (@HarryPotterings) March 7, 2017

the harry potter cast has a group chat pic.twitter.com/96m1WN8Hkq — gwen stacy (@emlystones) March 6, 2017

there are literal tears in my eyes because the Harry Potter cast has a group chat — Kallan كالن (@kaldeezyyolo) March 7, 2017

The Harry Potter cast have a group chat my life is complete — Jenna (@jenna_my4) March 7, 2017

finding out the cast of harry potter has a group chat just replenished my soul — Dede (@abcdedee) March 7, 2017

the harry potter cast have a group chat & i've never been more pleased with anything ever. — Carmela 👽 Cirillo (@carmela_c) March 7, 2017

@jk_rowling are you in Emma's Harry Potter group chat? — ferfeita (@jamespottwr) March 7, 2017

the harry potter cast has a group chat I can now die happy — Melanie (@melmelvicente) March 7, 2017

The #HarryPotter cast has a group chat.



Excuse me while I go cry from jealousy. #IWannaJoin pic.twitter.com/tNYY8NWAHP — Sarah Moore (@SarahM410) March 7, 2017

Would literally give all my money to be in the Harry Potter cast's group chat — Brian (@BriNott) March 7, 2017



