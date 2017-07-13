Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It’s Westworld, we’re just living in it! The nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards were announced by Veep's Anna Chlumsky and Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore in L.A. on Thursday, July 13, and, as always, there were some shocking names left off the ballot — as well as a few pleasant surprises.

Check out Us Weekly's picks for the biggest shockers from the day's announcements

SURPRISES:

Shannon Purser

Justice for Barb! Many were surprised to see the Stranger Things actress’ name on the ballot for the outstanding guest actress in a drama series, as she only appeared in four out of eight episodes of the hit Netflix series' first season. To be fair, the character did resonate with viewers.

Westworld

HBO's critically-acclaimed sci-fi drama tied with Saturday Night Live to lead the pack with 22 nominations across a range of categories.

Samira Wiley



While the actress’ nomination for the Handmaid’s Tale is well deserved, many fans believed she’d receive a nod for her final performance in Orange Is the New Black’s season 4 instead.

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg

The unlikely duo’s hilarious dynamic earned their VH1 show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, a nomination in the outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program category. If they take home the statue, the rapper will earn an Emmy before he earns a Grammy.

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Performance

Maybe it was that stadium dive? The pop star’s highly choreographed performance earned an outstanding production design for variety, nonfiction, event or award special nomination.

SNUBS:

Mandy Moore

Though hit NBC drama This Is Us scored 11 nominations, Moore was overlooked for her powerful, time-bending role as a mother and grandmother. Moore’s costars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Ron Cephas Jones earned acting nods for their work on the series.

Netflix

Gilmore Girls

Despite fan hysteria over the series’ four-episode revival on Netflix, Stars Hollow’s residents got no love from the Academy. Fans were especially shocked that Lauren Graham didn’t earn a nod, as many felt she was overlooked at the annual ceremony during the original series' seven-year run.

Oprah

Winfrey’s powerful performance as Deborah Lacks was overlooked in the limited edition category for The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, which she also executive produced.

The Americans

Fans rejoiced when the FX series earned its first nomination for best drama series in 2016, but the Cold War tale as a whole was shut out this year. However, stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys both got nominations for their leading roles.

The Leftovers

The HBO series gained critical acclaim prior to its series finale in June, so fans were shocked that the show, and Carrie Coon’s notable performance, were excluded from the nomination list. The only recognition for the series came from Ann Dowd’s nomination for outstanding guest actress in a drama series.

Girls

Though Lena Dunham's show was Emmy-nominated in its first three seasons, the fan-favorite HBO series did not receive recognition from the Academy for its final episodes, which aired in April.

Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show host was left off the ballot for variety talk series, although competitors Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Late Late Show With James Corden and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert made the cut, among others.

Rami Malek

The Mr. Robot star earned the lead actor trophy for his work on the USA series in 2016, but was left off the list altogether this year.

The 2017 Emmy Awards will air on CBS Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET.

