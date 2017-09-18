John Shearer/WireImage

Newlyweds’ night out! Emmy Rossum hit the red carpet looking stunning alongside new husband Sam Esmail at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress turned heads in a sparkly Zac Posen number with her hair swept to one side. She finished off the look with some gorgeous emerald-coloring jewelry.

Meanwhile, the Mr. Robot creator looked dapper in a matching black suit as they posed together before heading inside. This was the couple’s first red carpet appearance together since tying the knot in New York City on May 28.

Rossum’s Shameless costar William H. Macy is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

The hit Showtime series will be back for season 8 after the Phantom of the Opera alum resolved contract negotiations with the network, putting her pay level more equal to Macy’s, which he supported.

John Shearer/WireImage

“She works as hard as I do. She deserves everything,” the Emmy nominee told TMZ in December 2016. “They wrote the Equal Rights Amendment in 1927. It didn’t get passed by both houses of Congress until 1972. It still hasn’t been approved by all the states. It’s about f--king time, don’t you think?”

Shameless returns for its eighth season November 5 on Showtime.





Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!