As previously reported, the nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards were announced by Veep's Anna Chlumsky and Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore in L.A. on Thursday, July 13. The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert will be this year’s host and will kick off the awards show, which is scheduled to be held at Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, September 17.

Evan Rachel Wood, who is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Westworld, expressed her excitement in a statement to Us Weekly.

"I am so thrilled to be nominated for playing Dolores; she is the bravest and most complex character I have portrayed,” her statement read. “It is an honor to be a part of the cast of Westworld, it really is the best job I’ve ever had. ”

Kemper is up for another Emmy, too. The actress is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

“I am so honored to be included in this extraordinary group of women. And I am very grateful to Robert, Tina, and all of our cast and crew who make my job so pleasant. Go Russia! I mean, go USA!,” she joked in her statement to Us.

Kemper’s costar Tituss Burgess is also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

“I’m continuously blown away by our show’s talent in front of and behind the camera, and this season is no exception,” Burgess shared with Us. “It’s truly an honor to be recognized alongside such an incredible cast and crew. Thank you to the Academy, thank you to our UKS family, and thank you Beyoncé.”

Alexis Bledel, meanwhile, is up for her first-ever Emmy — Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series — for her role in Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale.

“I’m very grateful to be a part of The Handmaid's Tale, it's amazing company of actors and the incredible group of artists who bring this story to life. It has already been a true honor to be entrusted with playing Ofglen; a character and inspiration originated by Margaret Atwood and so beautifully crafted by Bruce Miller,” The Gilmore Girls alum shared. “It has been a high point for me creatively to be led by Reed Morano's skillful and intuitively transportive direction, while acting alongside the utterly brilliant Elisabeth Moss. For Handmaid's to now receive this much recognition, it's humbling, yet I'm so proud, and really excited for everyone.”

Cumberbatch was nominated for his fourth Emmy for his award-winning role in Sherlock: The Lying Detective.

"In a year of such great television it's a privilege to be nominated and having seen my fellow nominees work just to be in their company is winning enough,” he shared with Us. “Couldn't be happier for me and the show."

Feud’s Jessica Lange is also up for Lead Actress in a Limited Series.

“It was truly thrilling to be a part of Feud and to embody the iconic Joan Crawford,” the actress told Us. “It means so much to see the overwhelming amount of acknowledgement for our incredible cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring Joan and Bette's stories to the screen, and I'm so pleased that so many of them were recognized today. Thank you to the Academy for their continuous support, and thank you again to our fearless leader, Ryan Murphy. You've done it again.”

