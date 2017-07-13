Emmys 2017: Complete List of Nominations!

Cheers to the dramas — and comedies! The nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards were announced by Veep's Anna Chlumsky and Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore in L.A. on Thursday, July 13.
The Late Show's Stephen Colbert is set to host the star-studded affair from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period," he said in a statement in January, at the time mocking White House press secretary Sean Spicer's false claims about Donald Trump's inauguration attendance. "Both in person and around the globe."
Others who have hosted the Emmys in previous years include Jimmy Kimmel, Andy Samberg, Seth Meyers, Neil Patrick Harris, Jane Lynch and Jimmy Fallon.
Check out the full list of notable nominations below!
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Blackish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis - How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy - The Crown
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell - The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Robin Wright - House of Cards
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins - Westworld
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Live Schreiber - Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
John Lithgow - The Crown
Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
Michael Kelly - House of Cards
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jonas - This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
Uzo Aduba - Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz - This Is Us
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson - Baskets
Ty Burrell - Modern Family
Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale - Veep
Matt Walsh - Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn - Transparent
Judith Light - Transparent
Anna Chlumsky - Veep
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Felicity Huffman - American Crime
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Carrie Coon - Fargo
Jessica Lange - FEUD: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon - FEUD: Bette and Joan
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ewan McGregor - Fargo
Geoffrey Rush - Genius
Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
John Turturro - The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies
David Thewlis - Fargo
Alfred Molina - FEUD: Bette and Joan
Stanley Tucci - FEUD: Bette and Joan
Bill Camp - The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams - The Night Of
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies
Judy Davis - FEUD: Bette and Joan
Jackie Hoffman - FEUD: Bette and Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies
Reality Competition
The Voice
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
American Ninja Warrior
Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Real Time with Bill Maher
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Limited Series or Movie
Genius
Fargo
The Night Of
Feud: Bette and Joan
Big Little Lies
The 2017 Emmy Awards airs live on CBS on Sunday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.
