Emmys 2017: Complete List of Nominations!

Cheers to the dramas — and comedies! The nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards were announced by Veep's Anna Chlumsky and Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore in L.A. on Thursday, July 13.

The Late Show's Stephen Colbert is set to host the star-studded affair from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period," he said in a statement in January, at the time mocking White House press secretary Sean Spicer's false claims about Donald Trump's inauguration attendance. "Both in person and around the globe."

Hulu

Others who have hosted the Emmys in previous years include Jimmy Kimmel, Andy Samberg, Seth Meyers, Neil Patrick Harris, Jane Lynch and Jimmy Fallon.

Check out the full list of notable nominations below!

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

K.C. Bailey/Netflix

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Blackish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis - How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy - The Crown

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell - The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Robin Wright - House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins - Westworld

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Live Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey - House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

John Lithgow - The Crown

Mandy Patinkin - Homeland

Michael Kelly - House of Cards

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jonas - This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Courtesy of Netflix

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

Uzo Aduba - Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz - This Is Us

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson - Baskets

Ty Burrell - Modern Family

Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale - Veep

Matt Walsh - Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn - Transparent

Judith Light - Transparent

Anna Chlumsky - Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

Carrie Coon - Fargo

Jessica Lange - FEUD: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon - FEUD: Bette and Joan

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ewan McGregor - Fargo

Geoffrey Rush - Genius

Riz Ahmed - The Night Of

John Turturro - The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies

David Thewlis - Fargo

Alfred Molina - FEUD: Bette and Joan

Stanley Tucci - FEUD: Bette and Joan

Bill Camp - The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams - The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies

Judy Davis - FEUD: Bette and Joan

Jackie Hoffman - FEUD: Bette and Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies

Reality Competition

The Voice

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

American Ninja Warrior

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Real Time with Bill Maher

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Limited Series or Movie

Genius

Fargo

The Night Of

Feud: Bette and Joan

Big Little Lies



The 2017 Emmy Awards airs live on CBS on Sunday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!