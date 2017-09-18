Trying to be funny? After Jackie Hoffman lost an Emmy to Laura Dern on Sunday, September 17 at the 69th Annual Emmy Awards, she was caught on camera cursing.

Hoffman, 56, and Dern, 50, were both nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie. But when presenters Issa Rae and Riz Adhmed revealed that the Big Little Lies star won instead of Hoffman, Hoffman was seen saying “Damn it!” multiple times.

It didn’t end there. The Feud: Bette and Joan star, who portrayed Mamacita, then took to Twitter to complain, first writing, “Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017.” (Dern is the daughter of actress Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.)



Hoffman then went on to write shocking Tweets about Dern. “I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring #soreloser Emmys2017,” Hoffman tweeted. “I hear that Laura Dern looted art from Nazi victims,” she continued, before claiming she was only joking. “I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me?” she concluded.



Dern has been nominated six times for Emmys, but this was the actress’ first win. “I've been acting since I was 11 years old and I think I've worked with maybe 12 women, so I just want to thank the Television Academy for honoring our show and working with this incredible tribe of fierce women," she said during her acceptance speech, in which she praised her costars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley. “Thank you to Nicole and Reese's moms for not only giving us extraordinary women, but really well-read women because that's how I'm getting parts. I share this with my tribe of four ladies."



Dern won for her role as Renata Klein in the hit HBO show, which is based off the best-selling book by Liane Moriarty.



