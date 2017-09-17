Absolutely sinful! Jessica Biel’s air conditioning didn’t work on the way to the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in L.A. on Sunday, September 17, and yet she still looked absolutely flawless.

The Sinner actress, 35, joked about the brief heatwave in an Instagram selfie. “When the AC is broken en route to the Emmy's you thank God for the ice in your drank. #emmys,” she captioned the pic.



J. Merritt/Getty Images

Biel attended the star-studded event at Microsoft Theater without hubby Justin Timberlake, but she did gush about their 2-year-old son, Silas.

When the AC is broken en route to the Emmy's you thank God for the ice in your drank. #emmys A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

“Now he’s saying to me, ‘No, no, mommy. We’re not going to do this anymore’ and ‘this is not a match,’ which means he doesn’t want to do it anymore,” she told E! News’ Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet.



J. Merritt/Getty Images

The 7th Heaven alum currently stars as Cora Tannetti in USA Network's The Sinner — and produces the thriller.

“[I like] the creative part of producing. I like working with the writers,” Biel said on Sunday night, noting that she may want to do more behind-the-scenes work in the future. “I like working with the actors.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.