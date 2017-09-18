Game time! Us Weekly hit the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17, and played a few rounds of Truth or Dare with some of the biggest names in television. Watch the video above!

Anthony Anderson wasn't afraid to choose dare, though he did make a slight adjustment to Us Weekly Video Correspondent Christina Garibaldi's request. "I don't want to jinx tonight, so I can't give you my facial expression [if I win], so I'm going to give you the facial expression from the last two years [when I lost]," the Black-ish star, 47, said.

Anderson then began clapping before turning his big smile into a frown. "What the f--k?" he mouthed, mimicking his reaction to his previous losses in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category. Sadly, later in the night, he lost again for the third consecutive year, this time to Atlanta's Donald Glover.

Ellie Kemper also chose dare while playing with Us — and she was asked to sing the song that she listened to while getting ready for the big night. She admitted that she didn't have any music playing earlier, but she wished she had turned on Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)." The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star, 37, then began singing a slightly off-key rendition of the upbeat tune.

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race was a bit more conservative with their choice. Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Michelle Visage and RuPaul collectively decided to choose truth and had to decide which of the four of them has the nicest butt. "I think it's probably Michelle," Kressley, 47, responded as Visage, 48, nodded in agreement. "And it's real!" she boasted.



Watch the video above to see many more stars, including Suzanne Cryer and Finn Wolfhard, play Truth or Dare with Us Weekly!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!