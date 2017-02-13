The first time we’ve seen Enya in months, if not years! The extremely private Irish singer returned to the 2017 Grammys red carpet at L.A.’s Staples Center on Sunday, February 12.



The music legend, 55, sported a sheer, embroidered top over a white gown. She was nominated for Best New Age Album for her eighth studio album, Dark Sky Island. However, she lost out on the award – which was announced prior to the televised Grammys ceremony — to White Sun for their album White Sun II.



John Shearer/WireImage

The “Sailaway” singer (real name: Enya Patricia Brennan) hasn’t been nominated for a Grammy in 10 years. She has previously won Best New Age Album four times for 2007’s Amarantine, 2002’s A Day Without Rain, 1997’s The Memory of Trees and 1993’s Shepherd Moons.

The Grammys marks a rare appearance for the usually reclusive musician, who rarely performs in public. Enya – who debuted her first, self-titled album in 1986 — made headlines last April when a report from The Sun offered new details about her private life. According to the newspaper, she lives in a castle near Dublin with her cats and a few staff members, rarely visits relatives and even bans herself from listening to music to avoid outside influences on her work.



