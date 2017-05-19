'ER' Alum Gloria Reuben Isn't Betting on a Reboot

Paging Boulet! TV reboots are all the rage these days, but not all stars think that their beloved shows should make a comeback. Gloria Reuben gave her two cents about a possible ER revival while attending The Paley Honors: Celebrating Women In Television event in NYC on Wednesday, May 17.

Hulton Archive/Courtesy of Getty Images

Reuben, 52, was put in the hot seat by none other than her former costar Julianna Margulies. "Ask Gloria!" the Good Wife alum, 50, said when asked if she's heard about a reunion.

"I haven’t heard of one," Reuben told Us Weekly on the red carpet. "I think we’ve all kind of moved on!"

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Reuben and Margulies played physician assistant Jeanie Boulet and nurse Carol Hathaway, respectively, on the NBC medical drama, which ran for 15 seasons from 1994 to 2009. Margulies left the series in 2000.

Getty Images

"I'm a smart girl. I had a year's worth of work waiting and a mortgage completely paid at age 32," she told More magazine in April 2012 of why she moved on. "I was under no illusion that I was going to be some big movie star. My dad said, 'If you got hit by a bus tomorrow, were you living your life truthfully, or were you waiting to get rich?' If I died and my soul started leaving my body, would I be looking down going, 'You idiot. You could have gone to Prague, you could have been on Broadway'? Those are the things I wanted to do." She later returned to TV in CBS' The Good Wife from 2009 to 2016.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!