Erika Girardi: My Son Won’t Be Attending 'DWTS' Tapings, But …

Erika Girardi's son was never seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and he won't make an appearance on Dancing With the Stars either. "He's like my biggest cheerleader, but he will not be attending [performances]," the pop star, 45, told reporters at the Monday, April 10, taping, according to Fox411.



The reality personality added that "of course" her adult son, a policeman named Tommy, watches and offers feedback of her racy performances. The "XXpen$ive" singer is wed to lawyer Thomas Girardi, but her son, who lives with the Girardis in Pasadena, California, is from a previous relationship.



Girardi, also known as her stage persona Erika Jayne, refused to go into detail about why Tommy wouldn't come. "That's between us," she said. In typical unapologetic fashion, Girardi said that it's unlikely she'll ever open up about the time she spent raising him as a single mom. "It's my choice to reveal certain parts of my life and keep others very private," she said. "That is something between my family and myself."

On a RHOBH episode that aired in March — the most explosive of the season, and arguably one of the most memorable in the franchise — Girardi became emotional when costar Eileen Davidson made a flippant remark about her son getting killed. "Your kid doesn’t put on a uniform every day and night and put his life out on the line for people he doesn’t know," she said. "Don’t ever talk about my f--king kid again. Shut the f--k up. You don’t know what I deal with every night."

Davidson immediately apologized for her comment, and Girardi later apologized for her outburst as well.

