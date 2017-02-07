Difficulty moving on. Yolanda Barlow admits that finding work was tougher than she expected on Escaping Polygamy: After the Escape's Tuesday, February 7, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The A&E docuseries' preview clip shows Andrea Brewer on her way to catch up with Barlow, who escaped 16 months prior from the Salt Lake City–based Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS). In her first Escaping Polygamy episode, which aired last year, Barlow admitted to swimming in her everyday clothes and that she wouldn't feel comfortable in a bathing suit.

A lot has changed since then. Barlow, who now wears much more fashionable attire, tells the camera in the new episode's sneak peek that she's had trouble adjusting to life away from FLDS.



"When I got out, I kind of thought it'd be real easy — I'd just get a job, go to school, get all my stuff together real quick, get a car," Barlow says. "But it's a lot harder than I thought. Over the course of about a month, I probably applied to about 32 different places trying to get a job, and my social skills weren't where they needed to be. It's so hard for me to just go up to a stranger and start talking to them because all my life, I was raised, 'Don't ever talk to anybody out of the religion.'"



Last week's episode featured Ariel, 19, revealing that she is pregnant less than a year after leaving the sect.



Watch the clip above. Escaping Polygamy: After the Escape airs on A&E Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.