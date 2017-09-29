Make way for a new Georgia peach! Eva Marcille is joining the season 10 cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Bravo confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.



"I'm so excited to join NeNe [Leakes] and the ladies for the 10th season of RHOA," the model, 32, exclusively tells Us. "Atlanta and America, get ready!"

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Marcille won cycle 3 of America's Next Top Model in 2004 before kicking off her acting career. She starred as Tyra Hamilton on The Young and the Restless from 2008 to 2009 and also appeared in movies including Crossover, I Think I Love My Wife and Sister Code.

The actress shares a 3-year-old daughter named Marley Rae with her ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall, from whom she split in early 2015.

Alex Martinez/Bravo

Season 10 of RHOA looks juicer than ever. A recently released trailer gave fans a first glimpse at Kenya Moore's secret wedding to businessman Marc Daly, Cynthia Bailey and Sherée Whitfield's new men, Kandi Burruss' reunion with her Xscape groupmates and Porsha Williams' lifestyle as a "baby vegan." The new season also marks the return of original cast members Leakes and Kim Zolciak.



Zolciak, 39, left the Bravo reality series halfway through season 5, while Leakes, 49, exited in season 7. "I am back, and of course the haters still know I'm here," Leakes teases in the trailer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!