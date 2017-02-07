She wants proof. Pregnant Whitney Thore questions whether her crush, Roy, actually has a girlfriend on My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Tuesday, February 7, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Thore chatting with the DJ about the fact that she'll be returning to work at his radio station where she was once an intern. This season's premiere featured Roy shocking Thore with the bombshell that he's had a girlfriend for months.



"Skyping with Roy is a more intimate experience than I thought it would be," Thore says to the camera. "I actually found myself putting on perfume before we Skyped, and then I was like, 'He can't smell you through the computer.' And thank the lord for that."



Roy tells Thore about an upcoming film screening at the office, leading the reality star to ask him, "What about your girlfriend? Is your girlfriend coming?"

"No, my girlfriend does not come to work with me," a confused Roy replies. "She doesn't work with me. She doesn't go to work functions."



Thore explains to the camera that she's questioning whether this so-called girlfriend actually exists: "I don't believe that he has a girlfriend. I don't know why he would make it up, but it doesn't really seem very plausible to me, and he's still flirting with me. What man in a relationship would do that?"



Watch the preview clip above. My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

