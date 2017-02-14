The party's over. Whitney Thore isn't pleased when her ex-boyfriend Lennie brings a date to her event on My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Tuesday, February 14, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive first look.

The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Thore's shock when Lennie arrives with his gal pal at the costume party. The new woman in his life introduces herself to Thore with, "I'm Jana — I'm Lennie's date."



TLC

"What the f--k, seriously?" Thore asks the camera in dismay. "I invited Lennie, but I didn't think that he would actually come with a woman in tow. … If you're going to bring a date, like, couldn't she be at least missing some teeth?"

During the party, Thore whispers to a friend, "I didn't know Lennie was bringing, like, a date. Why is she so pretty?"



TLC

The reality star continues to the camera, "Something is clearly wrong here because I wanted this party to be, like, a celebration of my new home and my adulthood, and it's becoming a pretty big disappointment."

"It's obvious at this point that Roy's not gonna show, and now I'm stuck here entertaining my ex-boyfriend and his new woman," Thore says. "Like, the f--k is my life right now?"



Last week's episode showed Thore flirting with coworker Roy and questioning his claim that he has a girlfriend. "I don't believe that he has a girlfriend," she told the camera. "I don't know why he would make it up, but it doesn't really seem very plausible to me, and he's still flirting with me. What man in a relationship would do that?"



Watch the clip above. My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

