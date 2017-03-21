First time for everything! Whitney Thore takes a chance with a guy who's not her obvious match on My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Tuesday, March 21, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Thore arriving at the club where she and her online date, Nathan, will be taking a dance class. "From what I understand, Nathan is really outside of the typical guy I would ever date, but I'm trying something new," she tells the camera. "So when I walk into the venue, my nerves are at an all-time high."

Thore is pleasantly surprised by Nathan's looks, not to mention the fact that he has a gift for her. "The amount of thought that Nathan has put into this first date, and the fact that he brought me flowers, is really impressive, actually," the reality TV star says in a testimonial. "I don't think anyone's ever planned a date for me like this." And she tells her suitor, "I've never gotten flowers on a first date before, certainly not roses."

Of course, every rose has its thorn, and the two soon realize they don't see eye-to-eye regarding their music preferences. But this might not be a deal breaker. "Even though we are very different, I am intrigued," Thore tells the camera. "I think he seems like a really nice guy, and he just put a lot of effort into this date, and I think that that's something to be explored."



Watch the clip above. My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!