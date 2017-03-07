Too many instructors. Whitney Thore gets called out by her friend in front of her own dance team on My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Tuesday, March 7, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Thore, 32, introducing her squad to Jenzi, who will be helping the dancers prepare for their upcoming battle. "She's a choreographer — she's fabulous," Thore says in her introduction. "She's here all the way from Arizona, so I'm going to just let her do it then."

Jenzi starts teaching her moves, and some members of the group are a bit confused by the instruction, so Jenzi asks Thore to demonstrate. However, the reality star isn't thrilled by this gesture: "I don't have the choreography down that fast. So it's really fast, even for me."

Jenzi provides a tough assessment of Thore's performance, saying she doesn't "look sure" of the moves. This leads Thore to tell the camera, "I feel like there's a lot of pressure on me because of the way the dance battle goes, where I perform the two eight-counts, and then everyone performs the two eight-counts. So I'm more exhausted, I have more times to mess up and i just really feel the pressure."

Last week's episode showed Thore meeting her friend Amanda for horseback riding, although Thore had major hangups about the day, including worrying that she was "too heavy" for the horse. Thore added to the camera, "I’m not afraid of almost anything. … I am terrified right now."

Watch the clip above. My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs on TLC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

