Dancing like nobody's watching — or judging. Whitney Thore attends an aerobics class that is not exactly enjoyable on My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Tuesday, February 21, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Thore attending rival Jiya's dance session, where Jiya calls Thore out for not dropping to the floor during a certain routine. "Everybody gets low," Jiya admonishes. "I don't have to walk around with your stomach."

A hurt Thore tells the camera, "Jiya seems to be about tearing down other people, being better than other people. I would never treat my students that way."

However, Thore's pals appear to feel differently about the class. Her bestie Todd tells the camera, "I can't even help it, but like, I'm having the time of my life. But like, I'm not acing like that, but I'm having the time of my life. But I'm just kinda playing it down."



After the class ends, Thore says in a testimonial, "I'm disappointed in myself. Add that onto the fact that this girl Jiya wants to take me down and do nothing but see me fail, and then it really sucks. … I'm completely humiliated, and what I really want to do is just get out of here and be done with it."

Last week's episode featured Thore expressing her displeasure about her ex-boyfriend Lennie inviting a date to her party. "I invited Lennie, but I didn't think that he would actually come with a woman in tow," Thore said.

Watch the clip above. My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.