Whitney Thore discovers that her mom, Babs, has been rushed to the hospital on My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Tuesday, April 11, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Thore getting worried because her dad didn't meet her when he was supposed to and isn't answering his phone. So she drives over to her parents' home, and they are nowhere to be found.

"When I get to the house, my dad's car isn't there where it's normally parked, so I just know something's wrong," Thore tells the camera. "When I get in the house, there's nobody there, and it's obvious they were in the house this morning. … I'm starting to feel a sense of dread. Like, I have a feeling in the pit of my stomach that something's just wrong."



At the end of the clip, the reality TV star gets a phone call and learns that her mom suffered a stroke and some seizures and has been rushed to the emergency room. Whitney wrote about the health scare on TLC.com back when it happened in January, informing fans that Babs' loved ones were "working hard on her recovery."

Whitney added in her message, "This is undoubtedly the most traumatic thing my family has ever experienced, but if anyone possesses the strength to make it through, we know it's Mom! If Babs has ever made you laugh, or cry, or cry from laughing, please keep her in your thoughts today."

Watch the emotional clip above. My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

