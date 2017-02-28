Back in the saddle! Whitney Thore has trouble getting over her fear of riding horses on My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s Tuesday, February 28, episode, as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive preview clip.

On this week’s episode of the TLC unscripted show, Thore, 32, goes horseback riding with her friend Amanda. The sneak peek shows the reality star getting on the horse and freaking out, saying, “Oh, my God. Oh, geez. Oh, God. Oh, God. Oh, God!” She tells the camera, “I am very not comfortable. My huge-ass body, like, in this little saddle …”

With the horse still stationary, Thore tells Amanda, “I’m not afraid of almost anything. … I am terrified right now.” Her pal responds, “Well, you’re going to get over it today.”

After a pep talk by the equestrian center's workers, Thore asks about the animal, “What if he just sits down?” And the bemused employee replies, “He won’t — horses don’t really sit.”

Unsatisfied, Thore tells the camera, “I’m confused. If the horse doesn’t sit, you’re telling me the horse goes from standing to lying down with nothing in between? 'Cause I don’t know if I believe that.”

The ride gets off to a shaky start when the horse moves too quickly for the radio DJ. “Am I too heavy for him? He feels like he’s not walking right,” she asks. “Why couldn’t we just have, like, had coffee, Amanda?”

Thore is still ill at ease as the horse heads down the path. "He was clippity-cloppiting with a little too much enthusiasm for my taste," she tells the camera.

Watch the clip above. My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

