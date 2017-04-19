Faith Hill Adorably Surprises Her Young Superfan Rosie With Duet

We can feel the magic floating in the air! Faith Hill took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 18, to share a video of herself surprising a young superfan named Rosie with an adorable duet. Check out the sweet moment in the video above.

Rosie, whose lifelong dream was to sing with 49-year-old Hill, finally got the opportunity when she met the singer backstage at a recent concert. There, Hill asked the tiny country enthusiast which of her many hits she’d like to perform.

Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

“You made my day when I saw your little video,” the mom of three — who shares daughters Gracie, 19, Maggie, 18, and Audrey, 15, with husband Tim McGraw — told Rosie while holding her hands. “You’re precious! What do you want to sing?”

Rosie chose Hill’s 2005 smash “Mississippi Girl.” Although the Grammy winner forgot the lyrics for a moment, Rosie didn’t skip a beat as she began belting out the powerful tune on her own. The young singer nailed every single note as she and Hill sang the first verse and the chorus of the track together.



“Was so sweet to meet & sing with Rosie, a fellow Mississippi Girl,” Hill, who is currently touring with McGraw, 49, on their Soul2Soul World Tour, captioned the clip. “#soul2soul #speaktoagirl.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!