Cue "The Way You Love Me"! Country power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw showed off some adorable PDA while performing their new single, "Speak to a Girl," at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2. Watch the video above!

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Hill, 49, looked stunning in a sparkly long-sleeve dress (after changing out of the sequined Michael Kors Collection wrap dress she wore on the red carpet), while McGraw, 49, rocked a suit and cowboy hat. After the duet, the lovebirds kissed each other and Hill jumped into his arms.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM

Hill and the Blind Side actor tied the knot in October 1996 and are parents of three daughters — Gracie, 19, Maggie, 18, and Audrey, 15.

Last month, the couple announced plans for a joint album, which will be released by Sony Music Entertainment later this year. They also will be performing across the country on their Soul2Soul Tour.

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM

"Being together on stage and for me — it's been 10 years since we actually did a proper tour together — to be on stage with her and hear her sing every night, it's pretty special," McGraw told Entertainment Tonight on February 12. "We don't get to hear her sing very often, especially live, and so every night [I] really just look forward to hearing her and trying to keep up with her, which is the biggest problem for me!"



