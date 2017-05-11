She saved the drama for her mama. Farrah Abraham and her mom, Debra Danielsen, get into an explosive screaming match over a past altercation, as seen in an exclusive preview for the Friday, May 12, episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. Check it out in the clip above!

As Teen Mom fans may recall, Danielson was arrested for domestic abuse in January 2010 after she allegedly choked and hit Abraham, now 25. The aftermath of the incident was addressed on the hit MTV series. When the mother-daughter duo rehashed the issue for MBC therapist Dr. V, their conflicting opinions ignited an intense verbal war.

“So here’s what happened: I got the mail out, I looked up at the front door. There was a FedEx [slip]. … Farrah walks in and says, ‘What are you doing opening my mail?’ She came over and physically attacked me. And she said, ‘I’m gonna kill you. I’m gonna break your finger,’” Danielsen claims in the sneak peek, adding that the cops came to the scene because Abraham “called the police.”

Danielsen’s account sends Abraham over the edge. “I didn’t want this for myself continually growing up,” the 16 and Pregnant alum — who is mom of 8-year-old Sophia — tearfully says. “And then look at me now. I’m here with my own child and I’m putting that around her.”

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Danielsen then interrupts her daughter. “No. There’s something wrong,” the “Debz OG” rapper says before Abraham shouts back, “Because you’re in my f--king head! You know why I f--king do everything! You are f--king wrong! You use people and they’re f--king sick of it!”

To see how Danielsen responds, watch the video above. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

