Racing to the top! The Fate of the Furious, which hit theaters Friday, April 14, finished the weekend with biggest global opening in history, racking in $532 million.

The eighth Fast and Furious installment took the title from 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $529 million worldwide during its opening weekend. The Fate of the Furious had the benefit of opening in China, the world’s second-largest movie market, while The Force Awakens didn’t arrive in the country until one month after its December 18, 2015 release.

Once Fate of the Furious solidified the top distinction, Dwayne Johnson — who plays former Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs — expressed his gratitude on Instagram. “Biggest global box office opening of all time and the most fun, get the job done, shit talkin' character I've ever played,” the actor, 44, wrote Monday, April 17. “THANK YOU.”

Matt Kennedy

Johnson went on to talk about his creative process when working on a film.

“I've learned over the years that anytime success comes along I always pause and ask the critical questions. What's the next move? What's the best move? What's the smart move that gives the people what they want?” he continued. “Then my mind drifts to what size off road tires I should put on my next pickup truck. You know, the important stuff.”

Despite feuding with costar Vin Diesel while filming and promoting Fate of the Furious, Johnson ultimately wrote that he felt, ”Grateful and thrilled you guys luv the movie! Now the internal dialogue and business strategy begins.”

