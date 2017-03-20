Quick pickup basketball game? Steve Martin, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Martin Short had a mini Father of the Bride reunion on Sunday, March 19, that even Franck would approve of.

Williams-Paisley, 45, who starred as Annie Banks in the beloved 1991 comedy and its 1995 sequel, shared a photo of the trio on Instagram. "Loved seeing my former costars @stevemartintogo & @themartinshort at the Opryhouse tonight for their show in #Nashville," she captioned the pic.

Martin and Short are currently on a comedy tour together. The actress resides in Nashville with her country superstar husband, Brad Paisley. (She guest starred as Peggy Kenter in the drama Nashville from 2012 to 2013.)

Martin, 71, and Short, 66, played George Banks and wedding planner Franck Eggelhoffer in the film, respectively, and reprised their roles in Father of the Bride Part II.

Franck and George often butted heads in the original — and for good reason. George was quite thrifty while he and and wife Nina (Diane Keaton) planned their daughter Annie's wedding to Bryan MacKenzie (George Newbern). He ordered the "chipper chicken," tried to get away with wearing an old tux that ultimately ripped and had a meltdown while opening bags of hotdog buns at the store.

In the sequel, Annie and Nina got pregnant at the same time. George had to face having a third child late in life while also becoming a grandpa for the first time.

In February 2016, Martin reacted to rumors that a third movie might happen. "I don't think that's gonna happen. I'd have to play a grandfather — do I want to do that? Yeah, of course I do, but I think we've seen enough," he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "But, you know, I think another generation will make that movie again."

