What a nightmare. Faye Dunaway went into more detail about the epic Best Picture mix-up at the 2017 Oscars during a new interview on NBC Nightly News, which aired on Monday, April 24. Watch the video above.

Back in February, Dunaway, 76, accidentally named La La Land as the big winner of the night, when the award really went to Moonlight. Her former Bonnie and Clyde costar Warren Beatty appeared confused before handing the envelope to her to read it out loud.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"He took the card out and he didn't say anything. He paused, he looked over me, offstage, he looked around and I finally said, 'You're impossible!" Dunaway recalled to Lester Holt. "I thought he was joking, I thought he was stalling. Warren's like that, he kind of holds the power — a dramatic pause."

Dunaway and Beatty, 80, were given a duplicate envelope, which read that La La Land's Emma Stone won in the Best Actress category. Dunaway explained that she read the movie's title on the card, but didn't notice Stone's name at the time.

The moment turned into complete chaos. Producers stormed the stage to correct the mistake, but only after the cast and crew of La La Land were already delivering their acceptance speeches.

Dunaway says that she feels "very guilty" about the ordeal. "[I was] completely stunned," she said.

