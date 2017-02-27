She’s right there with him. Warren Beatty opened up in a new interview about fellow presenter and Bonnie and Clyde costar Faye Dunaway’s reaction to his epic Best Picture mix-up at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday, February 26. Revisit the snafu in the video above!

Chatting with the Daily Mail at the Governors Ball afterparty in Los Angeles, Beatty, 79, recounted the brief conversation he and Dunaway, 76, had after they realized that they had erroneously announced La La Land as the winner of Best Picture when Moonlight was the true victor. Beatty noticeably paused when he opened the envelope to announce which film won Best Picture, ultimately passing it over to Dunaway, who announced, "La La Land!"

According to Beatty, after realizing their mistake, Dunaway asked him, “Are we in the sink?” to which he replied, “No. It wasn’t us.”

Eddy Chen/ABC via Getty Images

“People thought I was being dramatic, but I wasn't,” he told the Daily Mail. “There was something wrong. I showed it to Faye and she said La La Land.”

According to Beatty, Dunaway told him, “Thank God there were two of us up there,” and then asked, “Who else should I tell?” The former Hollywood playboy told his colleague that she should tell “everybody.”

However, the duo didn’t have to relay the message. As viewers saw on Sunday night’s telecast, producers stormed the stage to let the cast and producers of La La Land know that Moonlight had actually been awarded the golden statuette.

The film's producer Jordan Horowitz wasted no time telling the star-studded crowd about the devastating mishap: "There's been a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke." Beatty explained to the audience and viewers at home, "I opened the envelope and it said, 'Emma Stone, La La Land.' That's why I took such a long look at Faye … I wasn't trying to be funny."

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the auditing firm that tallies the Oscars votes, issued an apology after the mix-up. "We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture," the company said in a statement on Monday, February 27. "The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation."

