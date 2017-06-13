He's back! Fear the Walking Dead creator Dave Erickson opened up in a new interview about David Salazar's surprising return and what's next for the fan-favorite character, who was presumed dead after he torched a Mexican compound in last year's second season.

"Most of the explanation of where he was and how he survived is going to come as the story evolves, but it made sense that we would find him in our story south of the border just because that's where we last left him," Erickson told Entertainment Weekly of Ruben Blades' character, who made a shocking return at the very end of the Sunday, June 11, episode of the Walking Dead prequel.

Michael Desmond/AMC

"We'll come to find out how he has become part of this dam environment and why he's crucial to it, and then how important he's going to be to Strand," the showrunner continued, referencing Colman Domingo's character, Victor Strand. "I mean, Strand is in a place right now that he is unaccustomed to. He arrived at the dam with the expectation that he was going to going to pick up where he left off with Dante. These are two businessmen who did work prior to the apocalypse and what we come to realize very quickly is that Strand's appreciation for Dante was far greater then Dante's for Strand, clearly."



Erickson also promised viewers that a "very, very big Daniel Salazar" episode is coming in the near future now that he has returned to the AMC series. "If you look carefully, you do see some burns on Daniel, so we'll get an understanding how he escaped, what his mental state is now, and it'll be a very special episode of Fear the Walking Dead featuring Ruben Blades," he teased.

Fear the Walking Dead airs on AMC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!