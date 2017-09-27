Fergie on Dating Justin Timberlake: 'It Wasn't All That Serious'

Fergie opened up about her love life during a revealing round of Plead the Fifth during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, September 26.

The singer, who announced earlier this month that she split from Josh Duhamel, downplayed her past romance with Justin Timberlake when asked about the former boy bander.

"It wasn't all that serious," Fergie, 42, said. "Am I allowed to pass on this? Pass. Plead the fifth."

The pair collaborated on "Where Is the Love?" with The Black Eyed Peas in 2003. Three years later, Fergie opened up about their hookup during an interview with Cosmopolitan. "One of my good friends was dating J.C. Chasez, and so we'd all hang out with 'N Sync. Justin and I would go out together and have fun and make out," she said at the time. "We went to Hawaii together, but we were never serious. He was Mr. Right Now."

Fergie also dished on Mario Lopez Tuesday night. The Saved by the Bell alum revealed in his memoir that the singer was his first kiss. "Oh, he had beautiful, soft lips," she said, giving him a 10 out of 10 score. "It wasn't that extensive but yea, having feelings at that age. He was a player! He had a me and a girl Renee … He would play Renee and me and our feelings — our little girl feelings."

Fergie is currently single, but isn't in a rush to jump back into a relationship after ending her eight-year marriage to Duhamel. "I don’t know. It’s too soon for me to even think about dating. I’m open to love, but it’s just too soon," she told Cohen.

As for what project of his is her least favorite? The "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer said she loved Las Vegas, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton and Safe Haven before giving an answer.

"OK, geez. OK, maybe some of his group texts with his friends about toilet talk," she said. "Those projects, those texts, those group threads. You know what I'm talking about!"

Fergie and Duhamel tied the knot in 2009 and are parents of 4-year-old son Axl.



