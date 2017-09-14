Heartbreak is a prominent theme on Fergie's upcoming second album, Double Dutchess. Amid the shocking news of the singer's split from husband Josh Duhamel, Us Weekly examines the most gut-wrenching lyrics from her latest solo effort.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Last November, Fergie, 42, released "Life Goes On" as the third single off the highly anticipated album. Many music critics noted at the time that the song dropped the same week that Donald Trump was elected president, but the lyrics appear to address a crumbling relationship rather than political unrest.

"Life goes on, with or without you / It's up to you what you're gonna do," she sings during the chorus. "You could go or you could stay / But who cares anyway?"

The former Black Eyed Peas singer also bares her soul on "A Little Work." In the first verse, she croons, "Got bruises on my heart, plenty of scars on my mind / Got blisters under the Band-Aid over my life / Gonna rip it open and show the world what's there." And later, she sings, "When everything around me starts to fall / I rise up again to the call / We're all just a little bit broken / We're all just a little bit hurt."

The album closes with the aptly titled "Love Is Pain," one of the rawest and most passionate ballads on the tracklist. "You don't know how it feels to be me / Wish you could feel it," Fergie begins. "You could never survive this burning / Fever growing inside a shell that you call a body / What have you done to us?"

The "Fergalicious" singer and the Transformers actor, 44, announced on Thursday, September 14, that they had called it quits after eight years of marriage. "With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the parents of 4-year-old son Axl said in a joint statement to Us. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Double Dutchess is out Friday, September 22.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.